Becky Lynch Names WWE Payback Match With Trish Stratus As One Of Her Favorite Bouts

Becky Lynch says she had one of her favorite matches this past year when she battled Trish Stratus in a steel cage. The two did battle at WWE Payback, and Lynch talked about the bout in an appearance on the Casual Podcast with Brad Tate.

“I think it’s always going to be a little bit mind-blowing, growing up as a fan of somebody, that you get to work alongside them,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “It was incredible. We’ve said for many years that she’s one of the greatest of all time and she proved it through sheer work ethic and fearlessness.”:

She continued, “I am so proud of that cage match we had at Payback. I think it’s one of my favorite matches that I’ve ever had, and what an honor to be able to do that with Trish Stratus.”

Lynch defeated Stratus in the match to end their months-long feud.