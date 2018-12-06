wrestling / News
ROH News: Beer City Bruiser Promises Exciting News, PCO Apologizes For Cancelling Dates, ROH Hires Former WWE Creative Team Member
– In a post on Facebook, Matt Winchester, aka the Beer City Bruiser, promised exciting news for 2019.
He wrote: “Excited to share what I have in store for 2019 after my contract expires Dec. 31.”
It’s unknown what it could mean, as he could be leaving ROH or continuing to work on a nightly basis. There were reports earlier this year that WWE was interested in him.
– Ring of Honor has hired former WWE creative team member Kevin Eck full time. He previously worked on material for their website and other things on a part-time basis.
– PCO issued the following apology on Twitter:
Wanted to say sorry for having to cancelled all my recent & future bookings !Yesterday @BarWrestling .Tomorow @WrestleACTION1 &others feds as well ,because of the signing of my recent full exclusive contract ! Thanks 2 my fans & promotors for understanding this delicate situation pic.twitter.com/0KOWMhxgwE
— PCO (@PCOisNotHuman) December 6, 2018