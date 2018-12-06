ROH News: Beer City Bruiser Promises Exciting News, PCO Apologizes For Cancelling Dates, ROH Hires Former WWE Creative Team Member

– In a post on Facebook, Matt Winchester, aka the Beer City Bruiser, promised exciting news for 2019.

He wrote: “Excited to share what I have in store for 2019 after my contract expires Dec. 31.”

It’s unknown what it could mean, as he could be leaving ROH or continuing to work on a nightly basis. There were reports earlier this year that WWE was interested in him.

– Ring of Honor has hired former WWE creative team member Kevin Eck full time. He previously worked on material for their website and other things on a part-time basis.

– PCO issued the following apology on Twitter: