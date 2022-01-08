wrestling / News
Bella Twins, Mickie James, Lita, Others Announced For 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a ton of returning legends including the Bella Twins, Mickie James, Lita and more for the Royal Rumble. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that the women’s Rumble match will include a host of legends making their returns.
The most interesting among them is James, who is currently the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and will defend the championship against Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Hard to Kill on Saturday. The rest of the announced names are
* Nikki Bella
* Brie Bella
* Michelle McCool
* Summer Rae
* Kelly Kelly
* Lita
* Rhea Ripley
* Naomi
* Nikki ASH
* Carmella
* Zelina Vega
* Shotzi
* Tamina
* Dana Brooke.
* Natalya
* Aliyah
* Shayna Baszler
We’ll have an updated card for the Royal Rumble after tonight’s Smackdown ends. The show takes place on January 29th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
