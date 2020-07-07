The Bella Twins Share Nude Maternity Shoot Photos

The Bella Twins took to Instagram to share several nude photos of themselves from their recent maternity photo shoot. Brie and Nikki are due within 10 days of each other, with Nikki having a boy due in August.

Brie Bella wrote: “This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing.

As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become…from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one. 💛 #twins #pregnant #37weeks”

Nikki Bella wrote: “Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks. ❤️🦋✨”