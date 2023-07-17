wrestling / News
The Bella Twins Pass the Torch to the Cavinder Twins
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
The Cavinder Twins have posted a new video to their TikTok that features the Bella Twins dancing with them. It appears as though the Bellas have passed the torch to a new pair of WWE twins.
The caption on the video reads: “When the Bella Twins passed the torch to us.”
They also called the Bellas ‘queens’ in the comments.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Compares The Four Horsemen & Dangerous Alliance, What Was Different Between Them
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match