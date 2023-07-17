wrestling / News

The Bella Twins Pass the Torch to the Cavinder Twins

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thea Hail WWE NXT Cavinder Twins Image Credit: WWE

The Cavinder Twins have posted a new video to their TikTok that features the Bella Twins dancing with them. It appears as though the Bellas have passed the torch to a new pair of WWE twins.

The caption on the video reads: “When the Bella Twins passed the torch to us.

They also called the Bellas ‘queens’ in the comments.

