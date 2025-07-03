Ben Bishop Reflects On Working On WWE 2K Commercials, Wants To Do More Acting

Ben Bishop recently revealed that he appeared in WWE 2K ads, portraying Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently and revealed that he portrayed the characters in ads with their likenesses superimposed onto him.

“I think I’m a little better looking than Kurrgan,” Bishop said. “I think I should be able to be on camera. No, debatable, true. He’s a handsome man. I’ve actually done a few things. I’ve done two WWE 2K commercials. You see me in that, with Hulk Hogan’s face superimposed over mine. That was weird AI.”

He continued, “In the last one, I was Undertaker, and I’ve done Young Rock, I’ve done a movie, and I’d love to get into it more, because I think. I love being on camera, as you can tell, and it’s too many videos. But it’s just always been comfortable to me. So I think eventually that’s something that I really want to get into more, is doing more acting.”

Bishop most recently competed at CCW Music City Fight Night 9 on June 21st, defeating Richard Holliday in singles action.