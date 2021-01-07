wrestling / News
Ben Carter Comments On His NXT UK Debut Today
In a post on Twitter, Ben Carter commented on his debut on WWE’s NXT UK brand with today’s episode on the WWE Network. He will be part of Noam Dar’s “Supernova Sessions.”
He wrote: “On this day last year I was flying back to college in the US for my final semester, thinking how am I gonna get people to notice that I exist. Today, I make my @WWE debut… You’re not gonna want to miss this. Let’s have a wee chat @NoamDar”
On this day last year I was flying back to college in the US for my final semester, thinking how am I gonna get people to notice that I exist.
Today, I make my @WWE debut…
You’re not gonna want to miss this.
Let’s have a wee chat @NoamDar@WWENetwork:
🇺🇸 – 3pm
🇬🇧 – 8pm https://t.co/2w1AaoRv7k
— Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) January 7, 2021
