Best of the Super Jr. 31 Finals to Headline NJPW Dominion

May 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Dominion 2024 - Best of the Super Jr. Image Credit: NJPW

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced today that the Best of the Super Juniors 31 Finals will headline NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 9. The event will be held at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Here’s updated lineup:

* Best of the Super Jr. 31 Finals: TBA vs. TBA
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. EVIL
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi 9c) vs. HENARE
* NJPW KOPW 2024 Title Match: Yuya Uemura (c) vs. Great-O-Khan
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* NJPW STRONG & IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. KENTA & Chase Owens (c) vs. Bishamon vs. TMDK

