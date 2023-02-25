– While speaking to Busted Open Radio earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix discussed her mixed tag team match with real-life husband, Edge. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We did so much mix tag research and it was such a deep dive. It was so funny because we’re Googling and looking up all these mix tags for ideas, and I’m like, ‘We’re in a lot of these mixed tags.’ Adam and I had a lot in our previous life and previous career. We’ve done a lot of mixed tags, so that was really fun too. I feel like he and I are pretty experienced in that lane, so it was great to be able to share that together.”

At Elimination Chamber one week ago, Edge and Beth Phoenix picked up the win over Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.