wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Warns Rhea Ripley After WWE Royal Rumble
January 29, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix congratulated Rhea Ripley after her Royal Rumble victory at last night’s event. But she also had some words of warning for her rival. Beth Phoenix tweeted, “Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. Now I’m going to drag you to Hell.” You can check out that tweet below.
Beth Phoenix came out to help her husband Edge during the men’s Rumble match. She evened the odds when Rhea Ripley jumped Edge after he was eliminated.
Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE .
Now I’m going to drag you to Hell. pic.twitter.com/yAOHSma0Bf
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) January 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on Who Was Sitting Ringside For WWE Royal Rumble
- NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments
- Kofi Kingston Confirms He Was Supposed To Be In 2022 Royal Rumble Longer Than He Was
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out