Beth Phoenix Warns Rhea Ripley After WWE Royal Rumble

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix congratulated Rhea Ripley after her Royal Rumble victory at last night’s event. But she also had some words of warning for her rival. Beth Phoenix tweeted, “Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. Now I’m going to drag you to Hell.” You can check out that tweet below.

Beth Phoenix came out to help her husband Edge during the men’s Rumble match. She evened the odds when Rhea Ripley jumped Edge after he was eliminated.