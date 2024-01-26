Latest Betting Odds On Statistics, Surprise Appearances at WWE Royal Rumble

In addition to the usual betting odds, there are also odds for things like surprise appearances and most eliminations at WWE Royal Rumble. Naomi currently has the best odds for an appearance with -400, while GUNTHER and Raquel Rodriguez are the top picks for most Rumble eliminations. You can see the odds below, via BetOnline:

Alexa Bliss to appear during the show

Yes +550 (11/2)

Big E to appear during the show

Yes +2000 (20/1)

Braun Strowman to appear during the show

Yes +200 (2/1)

John Cena to appear during the show

Yes +1000 (10/1)

Kazuchika Okada to appear during the show

Yes +200 (2/1)

MJF to appear during the show

Yes +300 (3/1)

Naomi to appear during the show

Yes -400 (1/4)

Sasha Banks to appear during the show

Yes +200 (2/1)

NXT Members to Appear in Men’s Royal Rumble

Over/Under 2.5

NXT Members to Appear in Women’s Royal Rumble

Over/Under 2.5

Cody Rhodes & Jade Cargill both to Win Rumble Matches

Yes +2000 (20/1)

CM Punk & Becky Lynch both to Win Rumble Matches

Yes +600 (6/1)

Gunther & Bayley both to Win Rumble Matches

Yes +450 (9/2)

Ironman in the Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes 1/1

Gunther 5/2 (+250)

CM Punk 4/1

Drew McIntyre 4/1

Jey Uso 7/1

Sami Zayn 8/1

Damian Priest 9/1

Austin Theory 10/1

Dominik Mysterio 10/1

Grayson Waller 10/1

Santos Escobar 10/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1

Solo Sikoa 10/1

Ironwomen in the Royal Rumble Match

Bayley 3/2 (+150)

Becky Lynch 3/2 (+150)

Bianca Belair 5/2 (+250)

Raquel Rodriguez 6/1

Asuka 7/1

Ivy Nile 7/1

Jade Cargill 10/1

Kairi Sane 10/1

Liv Morgan 10/1

Shayna Baszler 10/1

Tegan Nox 10/1

Zoey Stark 10/1

Most Eliminations in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Gunther 5/4 (+125)

Cody Rhodes 2/1

Drew McIntyre 4/1

CM Punk 5/1

Damian Priest 7/1

Bobby Lashley 8/1

Solo Sikoa 8/1

Bronson Reed 10/1

Ivar 10/1

Sami Zayn 10/1

Santos Escobar 10/1

Sheamus 10/1

Austin Theory 12/1

Grayson Waller 12/1

Dominik Mysterio 25/1

Most Eliminations in Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Raquel Rodriguez 1/1

Bayley 2/1

Nia Jax 2/1

Bianca Belair 5/2 (+250)

Becky Lynch 3/1

Piper Niven 8/1

Shayna Baszler 8/1

Zoey Stark 8/1

Asuka 10/1

To Make the Men’s Royal Rumble Match Final Four

CM Punk 1/10 (-1000)

Cody Rhodes 1/10 (-1000)

Gunther 1/10 (-1000)

Drew McIntyre 3/2 (+150)

Jey Uso 3/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 5/1

Sami Zayn 6/1

Bobby Lashley 7/1

Damian Priest 7/1

Solo Sikoa 7/1

Santos Escobar 8/1

Jimmy Uso 10/1

Grayson Waller 12/1

Austin Theory 14/1

Carmelo Hayes 14/1

To Make Women’s Royal Rumble Match Final Four

Bayley 1/20 (-2000)

Becky Lynch 1/20 (-2000)

Nia Jax 10/13 (-130)

Bianca Belair 3/2 (+150)

Raquel Rodriguez 3/2 (+150)

Asuka 2/1

Jade Cargill 3/1

Kairi Sane 3/1

Ivy Nile 7/1

Shayna Baszler 9/1

Zoey Stark 9/1

Piper Niven 20/1