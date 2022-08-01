Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In that moment [at SummerSlam 2021], I had no idea. In that moment, I thought, ‘Well, it was a good, short run I guess.’ I had no idea what was gonna happen. If you had told me that fast forward and I would work my way back to the top to WrestleMania, and that at the next SummerSlam, we would basically be right back in the same position with me walking in as champion – I would’ve never really thought that it would’ve come full circle in this way. That’s the thing about being in WWE. You never know what’s gonna happen. There’s so many possibilities. Now, looking back, I’m like ‘it makes sense.’ We’re right back where we were last year.”

On her relationship with Becky Lynch and how Lynch has pushed the WWE women’s division forward: “I respect Becky so much. There’s so much history there and so much animosity with her taking the title from me in six seconds, then me taking the title from her at WrestleMania. But at the end of the day, from me or her, you can’t lie and there has to be some level of mutual respect there. The way we have been able to carry this feud for a year – being in the ring with someone like Becky Lynch, she brings the best out of me character-wise, wrestler-wise, inside the ring, and outside of the ring. The things she has done for the women in WWE for the women’s division and the way she has pushed it forward, the way she makes sure we’re at the forefront of everything, the way she makes sure we’re held in an important light – she fights for it, inside the ring and outside of the ring. She’s just an inspiration to me, and I want to continue to follow in her footsteps for what she’s done for women’s wrestling. I can’t help but have a mutual respect for Becky Lynch.”

