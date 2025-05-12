Bianca Belair Shares Photo Of Finger Injury From WrestleMania

Bianca Belair has been out of the ring since suffering a finger injury at WrestleMania 41, and she shared a pic of the injury on social media. Belair suffered the injury during her match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at last month’s PPV, and she posted a photo of the injury to her Instagram Stories as you can see below.

There’s no word as to when Belair will back in action.