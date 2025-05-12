wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Shares Photo Of Finger Injury From WrestleMania
May 12, 2025 | Posted by
Bianca Belair has been out of the ring since suffering a finger injury at WrestleMania 41, and she shared a pic of the injury on social media. Belair suffered the injury during her match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at last month’s PPV, and she posted a photo of the injury to her Instagram Stories as you can see below.
There’s no word as to when Belair will back in action.
Bianca Belair shares an image of the injury to her finger. pic.twitter.com/hlUZ0cQ2Q7
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 10, 2025