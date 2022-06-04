Bianca Belair Wants to Face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Addresses Banks & Naomi Situation

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of tomorrow’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 event. Belair will defend her title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match. Belair discussed the matchup, and she was also asked about the ongoing situation with WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. Below are some highlights:

Bianca Belair on her Hell in a Cell matchup:On wanting to face Charlotte Flair next year at WrestleMania: “I want to carry this all the way to ‘WrestleMania’ next year, where I can hopefully take down Charlotte [Flair], the fourth Four Horsewoman. I’m trying to go all the way with this. I want to be known as one of the greatest.'”

Her thoughts on the current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi: “I’ve shared some amazing moments with them both, and I’d rather not speak on it. That’s their story to share, and they should be the first ones to speak on it.”

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended last month by WWE after they walked out of a recent edition of Raw.