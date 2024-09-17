Big Bill Reflects On Sobriety, Says He Is Going On Five Years Now

Big Bill says that he’s coming up on five years of sobriety and feels like he’s been given a second chance at life. Bill has spoken openly about his addiction issues and opened up about his sobriety in his appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin podcast. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his sobriety: “I’ve been pretty open about my problems. My alcoholism was horrendous, and now four years sober, going to be coming up on five years sober around the Super Bowl upcoming year. It’s been quite a journey, man.”

On getting a “second chance” via his sobriety: “I mean, my career, you know, ups and then downs, ups, downs, and now I’m definitely on an upswing. I feel like now I have a second chance. A second chance, not just at wrestling, but a second chance at life. I have a very good life. I have my fiance who I’m getting married to in December. I love her family. I have our dogs. I have a second chance at life because for a while there, that didn’t seem like it was going to continue. It got really bad. I have a second chance at life. So it’s like, I gotta put 100% into everything I’m doing. At work, it’s like, don’t complain, put your head down, work hard, do what you’re told, and eventually it’s gonna pay off.”