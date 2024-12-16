wrestling / News
Big Boom! AJ Appears At BRCW Show, Takes Down QT Marshall & Confronts MJF
Big Boom! AJ made his latest wrestling appearance on Sunday, confronting MJF at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling’s show. AJ appeared at BRCW’s Festival of Fights 2024 tonight to confront the former AEW World Champion, going face to face with him during his match with QT Marshall.
AJ, who defeated Marshall at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour, hit the ring during the match and blocked a shot by Marshall before flooring him. After the staredown with MJF, he left. MJF pinned Marshall following a brainbuster.
MJF and Big Boom AJ were just face to face at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling @brcwflorida pic.twitter.com/oadeoCvlVb
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 16, 2024
Holy shit, @ajbefumo and @The_MJF face to face in Boca Raton! #boom #aew #brcw pic.twitter.com/8KWSZP2Y87
— Andrew (@AndrewFTL) December 16, 2024
