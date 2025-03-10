wrestling / News

Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe Get Win At AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Devine Orange Cassidy Tony Cavalero Powerhouse Hobbs AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe picked up the victory over MxM Collection and Johnny TV on the Zero Hour show before AEW Revolution. The trio defeated their rivals at Sunday’s Revolution pre-show with an assist from Big Justice, who powerbombed Mansoor/ AJ, Cassidy, and Briscoe then hit a triple powerbomb for the win.

After the match, Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero from HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones came in the ring and hit a double chokeslam on Mansoor. Brian Cage & Lance Archer came down to the ring afterward but were stopped by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

Jeremy Thomas

