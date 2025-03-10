wrestling / News
Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe Get Win At AEW Revolution: Zero Hour
Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe picked up the victory over MxM Collection and Johnny TV on the Zero Hour show before AEW Revolution. The trio defeated their rivals at Sunday’s Revolution pre-show with an assist from Big Justice, who powerbombed Mansoor/ AJ, Cassidy, and Briscoe then hit a triple powerbomb for the win.
After the match, Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero from HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones came in the ring and hit a double chokeslam on Mansoor. Brian Cage & Lance Archer came down to the ring afterward but were stopped by Powerhouse Hobbs.
Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
Oh, now don't eat it! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/v0czAv7nvl pic.twitter.com/zhVg6wARdh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 9, 2025
BIG JUSTICE RAAAAAAH pic.twitter.com/pCXJGofafe
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 9, 2025
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM #AEWRevolution #AEW pic.twitter.com/6HOPCKWemL
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf_) March 9, 2025
My god, KELVIN AND KEEF! pic.twitter.com/S2XxesiWE9
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 9, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Thinks the Toni Storm Angle With Mariah May Might Be AEW’s Best
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is One Of the Best Workers Of All-Time
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince