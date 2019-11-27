wrestling / News
CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious
CaxXL was on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho and discussed his release from WWE, saying he was dealing with mental health issues at the time and going off script. Highlights are below.
On why he was released on WWE: “I kind of just lost my mind towards the end. I was battling with some things, with some mental health issues that I didn’t speak up about, or I didn’t tell anybody, there were like two people. I was just out of control, drinking a lot, making very, very bad decisions, going off script on live television, which was a very, very big mistake.”
On going off script during a segment: “I went out there in Montreal, very smart mark crowd, and when I gave the little person the boot, I looked out in the crowd and, this segment was designed to get me mega heat, like mega fucking heat, and after I did that, I looked out in the crowd and to be honest with you, I’d say half the people were laughing, I guess they thought it was funny. And in my mind, I was thinking, this is not what they want behind the curtain. This was specifically designed to get me like, uber, uber heat. So then I was panicking because I was like, this is not the reaction they want, so then I did what I thought was right [continued to beat up the little person]. And when I got back through the curtain, it was very, very bad. It was a bad night for me.”
On if Vince was not happy with the segment: “That is the understatement of the century. Furious. He was furious.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
