Big E: ‘I Am Here Because I Have Things I Want to Accomplish!’

– ALT 104.5 Philadelphia recently interviewed WWE Superstar Big E discussed his win at Money in the Bank and his current singles run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Big E on if he would hypothetically cash in on Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods: “We’re such a tight knit unit, honestly, I would never fathom going after Kofi or Woods. For me, right now I’m on SmackDown, and Roman Reigns is on SmackDown, and he’s the very top of our industry. That doesn’t mean I don’t have my eye on Bobby Lashley, because man, I certainly do and he’s had an incredible run too. But for me, it would never be about taking something away from Kofi so that I could stand atop him, or same thing with Woods!”

Big E on his goals for his singles run: “I didn’t want to be the guy that, you know, oh, here’s a singles run and it kind of peters out. Or I don’t really do anything with it. Or I’m just a guy, just hanging out and doing segments. No, I took it seriously! I really wanted this run to still feel like me, to still have the levity that I love to bring to the ring and to what I do. But also this added layer of determination. Like, I am here because I have things that I want to accomplish!”

On his Money in the Bank win: “What also made that moment so special for me was knowing that I was in the ring with seven other really incredible performers. That match, I thought, was excellent, it was really incredible, and all that really set the table for that moment. You know, if we had a lackluster match, or people weren’t invested, it just wouldn’t mean as much, it just wouldn’t have. But because the match was so good, and the fans there were so behind me, it makes that moment truly special.”

Listen to “Mr. Money In The Bank Big E” on Spreaker.