WWE News: Big E Says ‘People Like Us’ Will Only Get So Far In WWE, Six-Man Tag Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, NXT Stars Comment On Weird Foods

– After the events of last night’s Smackdown, in which Vince McMahon screwed Kofi Kingston out of a title shot at Wrestlemania, Big E posted a reaction video to his Twitter account.

He said: “We’ve had some time to contemplate what happened Tuesday night. Obviously Kofi’s performance and the aftermath and our reaction to all of that and a little bit of time to reflect too on I guess kind of our careers and why we do this. You know, you think of this business to some degree of being a meritocracy, that if you work hard, you show up early, you stay late, you do all the right things, you jump through all the right hoops, you’re respectful, you don’t break the law, that you get good at your craft, you really hone that, you find a place with fans, you separate yourself, you find a niche. You separate yourself from a character perspective, from an in-ring perspective. You do everything, you check all the boxes, you show up in shape, you do everything that’s asked of you in this business. If you do all of those things you have a good chance of making it to the top.

But now we understand the game. We see that the game is people like us will only get so far. That you can climb the mountain, they’ll let you climb the mountain…but as far as getting to the peak or staying at the peak, it’s not a thing that people like us, historically and moving forward, clearly, can only get so far. We’ve done a lot of cool things here. We’ve been able to do a lot of things that we never imagined that we could do but clearly we are never meant to be more than this. And for people like us, that’s not enough. And it will never be enough. So we’ve gotta sit back and think whether continuing to be gone for 250 days plus a year is worth it, of missing the family time, of doing this to our bodies, leaving a piece of yourself in the ring that you can never get back, all the things that we give, if it’s worth it when we can only get this far. So we got a lot of thinking to do. Obviously proud of Kofi, proud of us as a trio, proud of what we’ve done, but if this is all we ever will be, I don’t know if it’s worth it.”

– WWE has posted a new “Ask the PC” episode in which Performance Center wrestlers reveal the weirdest foods they’ve eaten.

– Next week’s episode of 205 Live will feature a six man tag with The Lucha House Party against Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher.