WWE News: Big E. On His Reaction to WWE Title Win, Eva Marie on American Ninja Warrior Jr, Latest What’s NeXT

– Big E. has shared what his initial reaction was to his WWE Championship win in a new video posted online. WWE shared the following video of the new champion discussing his long road to the title and what he was thinking after he pinned Bobby Lashley on Raw:

– Eva Marie is a guest on today’s American Ninja Warrior Junior on Peacock. Marie promoted the appearance on Twitter, as you can see below:

“Thanks for having me, ninjas! Be sure to tune in and watch me on American Ninja Warrior Junior, streaming today on @peacockTV!”

– The latest What’s NeXT looks at the debut of NXT 2.0: