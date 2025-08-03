Big E. Praises Raquel Rodriguez For Changing Up Her Ring Style

Big E. gave Raquel Rodriguez her props for adjusting her in-ring style after a critique from Kevin Nash. As previously reported, Nash had been critical of Rodriguez for “working small,” with Rodriguez having said that she would take the advice to heart. Big E. spoke on the Countdown to SummerSlam show about Rodriguez working differently in the ring to adapt to the criticism.

“I want to talk a bit about the rise of Raquel Rodriguez,” Big E. said (per Fightful). “I think people have been understandably critical of Raquel. Look, I remember back to NXT she was, in many ways, kind of put in the same class as Rhea and Bianca, but the bar is so high with those two, and I think people were waiting for her to earn that positioning, to be a rightful third,” he said. “Kevin Nash, I think, a few weeks ago, was very critical of Raquel, and said that she needed to work bigger.”

He continued, “What I loved was the way that Raquel received that. She didn’t complain, she didn’t whine, she didn’t run from it. She said, ‘If that’s what Kevin Nash believes, I’m going to take that to heart. I’m going to start working bigger.’ Immediately, within like a week of seeing those comments, I saw a real change in Raquel, seeing her match with Rhea at Night of Champions, even in a loss, that was the best version I’d seen up until then, at Evolution as well, seeing how sharp she was. I’m telling you this version of Raquel is someone she should really be proud of.”

Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez competed at night one of SummerSlam, losing the WWE Tag Team Championships to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.