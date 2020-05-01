Big Japan Pro Wrestling Crowdfunding To Stay In Business

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit a lot of promotions hard, particularly Japan where most companies have stopped running shows entirely. That includes Big Japan Pro Wrestling, which is now asking fans for help with a crowdfunding campaign. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

BJPW wrote on Twitter: “Dainippon Professional Wrestling has decided to postpone or cancel the tournament in May. In the midst of not being able to perform at the show, we will be crowdfunding soon to survive dainippon professional wrestling. In a difficult situation for all of you, it would be great if you can just look at the site when it is published. Dainippon Pro Wrestling, which has celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, is currently in danger of survival due to a request for refraining from the new coronavirus. After the emergency declaration in April, the number of performances will be 0 and there is no prospect of resumption. To the best of my mercy, we would appreciate your support in order to deliver Dainippon Pro-Wrestling to everyone around the country after the situation has settled again.”