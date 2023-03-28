– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey sparked some discussion online with her recent comments on Instagram critiquing the WWE’s booking of her feud with Liv Morgan last year. During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former AEW star Big Swole shared her agreement with Rousey, critiquing that men handle most aspects of booking women’s wrestling on TV. Below are some highlights:

Her thoughts on Rousey’s comments: “I have been backstage in a lot of different places and that’s the majority of what you see. You see a lot of middle aged and older men handling the producing, handling, and the writing, handling pretty much every aspect, and honestly, that was one of my biggest critiques formerly with AEW because we didn’t have women.”

On needing women who know how to write women’s wrestling on TV: “I need a woman who’s going to understand and know, first my body and how I am mentally, and who gets me on that level and can relate to me and has been through this business before, so they completely understand what I am going through. I 100% back Ronda on that is that they absolutely need women there who know the business, who have a passion and desire for it, who do not want to be on TV, I repeat who do not want to be on TV, and actually just wants to progress the women’s division because they want them to thrive and survive. That’s what is needed. Somebody who’s going to fight and who’s not going to just be here to placate and just kiss people’s butts. We need somebody who’s going to go to war for the women because not just deserving rights, but they earned these rights as a professional, as wrestlers, as sports entertainers, as superstars.”

Big Swole parted ways with AEW in late 2021.