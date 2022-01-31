Big Swole, Cedric Alexander Speak Out After Fan References Their Daughter In Royal Rumble Joke

A fan decided to make reference to Big Swole and Cedric Alexander’s daughter in a joke about the Royal Rumble, and the two stars have spoken out about it. A Twitter used shared a photo of Ronda Rousey returning to win the women’s Rumble match, amd decided to caption the post:

“Heard Big Swole’s daughter is back watching WWE cause somebody that looks like her won the Rumble.”

The post was in reference to Swole saying that her daughter began watching WWE over AEW because she saw herself more represented in the company’s talent. Swole initially retweeted the post (now deleted) while slamming the user, writing:

“F**K. YOU. Honestly taking something like this and putting my daughter in it in this context is clown behavior. You can say whatever about me but folks kids are off limits. What the f**k is wrong with you?”

Alexander then posted a little later:

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this but here we go I will not tolerate my daughter being brought up on this bird app. As a professional wrestler I expect people to have opinions on my performances or what I say in promos or interviews, but my daughter is not a punchline for you to use on the internet to make yourself look cool. Have some respect and grow the hell up.”

Oh that Indian (so they claim) person wanted to delete it. See, see how I didn’t misidentify your ethnicity. pic.twitter.com/omqbLYTios — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 30, 2022