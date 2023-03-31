Big Swole Says Cody Rhodes Was “Amazing To Work With” In AEW

Appearing recently on Ten Count with Steve Fall, indie talent Big Swole related her experiences working alongside Cody Rhodes while both wrestlers were part of Tony Khan’s AEW promotion (via Wrestling Inc). Swole characterized Rhodes as a “mentor” and cited his approachability and openness to new ideas as characteristics she valued from him. You can find a few highlights from Swole and watch the complete episode below.

On Rhodes’ willingness to work together: “When they put me kind of like in charge of the women’s division, as far as like keeping the peace, he was my go-to. I would go to Cody for everything. For every idea that I had, for any type of division. Any type of anything, I would go to him. He was so open with the idea.”

On Rhodes’ support of her new match concepts: “I came to him first with the Three Strikes match, and he took it straight to TK [Tony Khan] for me. And he was like, ‘No, we’re gonna get this done.’ He’s amazing to work with.”