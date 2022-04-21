Big Swole Still Has Friends in AEW, Says Her Line Is Still Open For Tony Khan

Big Swole doesn’t hold animosity toward AEW, noting in a new interview that still has friends there and her “line is still open.” As you may recall, Swole exited AEW late last year and on her podcast she talked about why she left, naming a lack of structure and concerns with the company’s lack of diversity. That led to a response from Tony Khan where he said he let Swole’s contract expire because he “felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough,” which in turn led to a fair amount of controversy and discussion among talent and fans on the matter.

Speaking during an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Swole talked about her exit and her thoughts on AEW, noting that she’s still supportive of her friends there and that her line of contect is still open for Khan and AEW.

“I still have love for the people there at AEW,” Swole said (per Fightful). “Like, I still have friends and everything like that. I’m supportive and I still watch their matches and everything. Everything that went down kind of just went as a surprise for me. I didn’t necessarily know [Tony Khan] was going to react like that, but I mean… that’s his god given right.”

She continued, “My line is still open for [Tony Khan and] for AEW, because I don’t like to burn any bridges. I just like to tell the truth. These are my opinions. These are my experiences and I feel like they shouldn’t have been blown out of proportion as much as they [were] and I feel like people were doing more invalidating than actually actively listening and comprehending what I was saying. So in a sense of where my relationship is with certain fans, it’s kind of like..nuh-uh..but as far as AEW, I just really wish them the best because I don’t want anybody getting out of a job. Completion is amazing for wrestling. We’ve been waiting on something like this for a long time.”