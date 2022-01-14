Big Swole Reveals She’s Been Getting A Lot of Racist Messages And Threats Lately

In the latest episode of her Swole World podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Big Swole revealed that ever since her podcast in which she talked about her AEW exit, she has been receiving ‘horrible’ racist messages and threats. In that podcast, she spoke about a lack of diversity and structure in AEW. This led to Tony Khan himself posting on Twitter that she was let go for not being a good wrestler. She later tried to explain her viewpoint and added that she was disappointed in Khan’s response.

According to Swole, the controversy has resulted in a number of racist comments, some of which were also directed at her daughter. She said that racist messages were also mailed to the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville while she was working for AEW. AEW aired Dynamite from the next-door Daily’s Place for months.

She said: “I’m gonna call a spade a spade. You’re calling me a n*gger, you’re calling me a n*gger. You’re saying, ‘kill the n*ggers’. Excuse my language, you guys. But that’s – yeah, that’s how serious it is.“