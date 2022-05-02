Big Swole Appears at Women’s Wrestling Army Debut, Faces Trish Adora

Big Swole joined the lineup for the debut of Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army, competing at today’s show. Women’s Wrestling Army revealed that the AEW alumna competed against Trish Adora at the event in Providence, Rhode Island.

The promotion taped the show and will air it at a future date, as the company’s Twitter account noted. The announced lineup for the show is:

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz

* Miranda Alize vs. Laynie Luck

* Nicole Savoy vs. Janai Kai

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Willow Nightingale & Holidead