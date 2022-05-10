Bill DeMott, Mark Henry Call For Tammy Sytch To Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

Bill DeMott and his family have called for Tammy Sytch to be removed from the Hall of Fame, and Mark Henry has boosted said call. The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation issued a statement calling for WWE to remove Sytch from the Hall after she was charged with DUI manslaughter and more in connection to the car accident that resulted in Julian Lasseter’s passing, which DeMott shared on Twitter and Henry retweeted.

DeMott has been campaigning for years against drunk driving, having lost his daughter Keri Anne DeMott to a drunk driver in 2015. The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation was launched in 2016.

Sytch has been charged with nine offenses including DUI causing death, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and more. She is set to be arraigned on May 31st.

The press release reads:

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame Wrestler Kills Innocent Victim In Drunk Driving Accident

The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation is calling for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) a publicly traded company, to remove DUI repeat offender and now killer of an innocent man, Tamara “Tammy” Sytch from its “Hall of Fame.” Ormond Beach Police on Friday obtained a warrant for and arrested Tamara Sytch, 49, reporting on Saturday that the former WWE star’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 when tested shortly after a crash in March that killed a 75-year-old man. That BAC was three and a half times over the legal limit , police said. Investigators arrested Sytch at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach shortly before 10 p.m. with help from Daytona Beach police. Sytch has been arrested and charged with multiple DUI (Driving Under the Influence) over the years and has now killed someone because she was Drunk/Impaired and driving without a license. The Repeat Offender mentality is exactly why the state of Florida and the nation need to be held accountable and start holding the offenders and the law makers accountable for their actions. Sytch should not have been allowed or even given the “option” of bonding out of jail. She will be terrorizing the community until she held accountable by the fullest extent of the law!