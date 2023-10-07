Bill Dundee Confirmed To Be Battling Dementia

Memphis Wrestling legend Bill Dundee is currently in a battle against dementia. Jamie Dundee was a guest on the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell and, as the show sent along to 411, Jamie confirmed that his father is currently dealing with dementia. The show sent along the following exchange:

Jamie Dundee: “[Bill] don’t know it, but he’s alright. I mean, he’s got that dementia… he just smiles all the time like that. He just sits around smiling. I’m like, where you at, man? Where you at? What are you smiling about? What are you happy for? But they say in dementia that once you get to stage 3 and then stage 4, which is the end there, but stage 3 they say once you get there you either cry all the time or you smile all the time and that’s what he does, so I’m glad he don’t just sit around crying all the time. een him since the last show we did with Jeff [Jarrett] and Wolfie [D] and me and him about a year and a half ago… I called him a few times, but he don’t even know it.

“So [Bill] told [Bill’s wife] the other day… He said ‘I’m going to call Jamie.’ [Bill] said, ‘I just saw him a week ago.’ So it’s been a year and four months… and he thinks it’s a week ago. So that’s cool. But physically he’s okay right now. I think he sleeps a lot, they say.”

Dutch Mantell: “How old is he?”

Jamie Dundee: “80… October 24th, he’ll be 80. I’m going to go see him on his birthday, if he’s still around… Speaking of all the wrestlers that have passed away this year… like The Iron Sheik, Jerry Jarrett, Bushwhacker [Butch]. There’s a bunch of big, big names. [After telling Bill] Jerry Jarrett passed, it makes him sad for a second and then he forgets and then [Bill] will mention it and it’s kinda like Groundhog Day, they gotta keep telling him over and over, so they quit telling him anything like that.”

On behalf of 411, our best to the Dundee family.