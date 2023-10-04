Billie Starkz Confirms That She’s Signed To AEW

Billie Starkz has confirmed that she is officially signed to AEW. Starz had previously been said by Tony Schiavone on his What Happened When podcast to be signed to the company, though she had not received the “All Elite” graphic as of yet. Starkz was a guest on Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed her status, saying (per Fightful), “I am a signed talent at AEW.”

She also spoke about her experience at AEW WrestleDream where she competed in a mixed tag match with Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, and Athena against Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Diamante, & Mercedes Martinez. She noted, “It was amazing. I’m glad that I got to be with my mentor, the Bread Man, and Keith Lee. I had a really great team and I was really excited to be facing our opponents. I got to see Lee Moriarty across the ring again, who is a really good friend of mine. It was exciting to see him get beat up.”