Billie Starkz Graduates From High School

Billie Starkz is a high school graduate, finishing her time in school as valedictorian. The indie wrestling star graduated from Atherton High School in Louisville on Monday as noted by a tweet from her mother Rebecca, as you can see below.

Rebecca wrote:

“I am forever proud of her. She finished valedictorian taking AP/IB courses, wrestled almost full time, and held a part time job all of high school. Now she is moving in to her own place, starting a career, and attending college with all cost covered. Congratulations Bug”

Starkz noted that she’s finished college orientation and signing up for classes, and she’s doing it online so she can travel and wrestle still.

