Billie Starkz Making MLW Debut At Blood & Thunder
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
Billie Starkz is heading to MLW, making her debut at Blood & Thunder in January. MLW announced tonight that Starkz will make her first appearance for the company at the January 2023 event in Philadelphia, which will serve as an MLW: Fusion taping.
Starkz joins an announced lineup that includes Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club, Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr., The Billington Bulldogs, and Hustle & Power.
BILLIE STARKZ makes her MLW debut Saturday night January 7 in Philly! Grab tix at https://t.co/0qvY4rc4CT. pic.twitter.com/xOKbher75P
— MLW (@MLW) November 15, 2022
