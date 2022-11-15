Billie Starkz Making MLW Debut At Blood & Thunder

Billie Starkz is heading to MLW, making her debut at Blood & Thunder in January. MLW announced tonight that Starkz will make her first appearance for the company at the January 2023 event in Philadelphia, which will serve as an MLW: Fusion taping.

Starkz joins an announced lineup that includes Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club, Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr., The Billington Bulldogs, and Hustle & Power.