Billy Corgan On Ric Flair Appearing At NWA 73, Possibly Working With Him Again

Billy Corgan is excited to have Ric Flair at tonight’s NWA 73, and he discussed working with Flair and possibly doing so again in a new interview. Corgan spoke with Metro, and you can check out the highlights below:

“I think that’s one of those situations where you just see where it goes. Ric Flair, I don’t know if there’s a bigger legend in wrestling, right? You could say Vince McMahon but Vince McMahon, although he has wrestled, he’s an owner and a personality first and a professional wrestler second, and I think he would agree with that. Ric is the most decorated story and probably most mainstream thing, to this date, in professional wrestling which is pretty incredible considering how long he’s been in the business.”

On Flair’s chances to work all sorts of different places now: “He has so many opportunities and I think he should explore all these opportunities. I’m glad to be in business with him on this, of course I would love to have him back. My sense of it is it means a lot to him too. The NWA is where he made his name. When people think of the legend of Ric Flair, they often refer back to him as an NWA Champion.”