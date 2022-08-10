Billy Corgan on Why Another NWA EmPowerrr Show Is Unlikely, Working With Other Promotions

– During a recent interview with Fightful Select, NWA owner Billy Corgan discussed the status of future NWA EmPowerrr shows.

Billy Corgan speaks about working with other companies on the EmPowerrr event. The all-women wrestling pay-per-view event was held last October and featured talent from NWA, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. Below are some highlights of Corgan discussing EmPowerrr:

Billy Corgan on why another EmPowerrr show is unlikely: “I love that stuff. Unfortunately, not everybody loved it as much. I get it. It’s a business, always, about leverage whether it’s a talent, whether it’s a company and people like to throw their elbows around depending on what’s happening. That’s totally fine. That part doesn’t bother me. I just am not in the position of going and begging and certainly there have been times in the past couple of years where people put me into a position of begging.”

Billy Corgan on working with other wrestling promotions, not wanting to throw his weight around: “I’m gonna try to say this without sounding like I’m cutting a promo, but when I’m the most famous person in the room, it’s a little of funny that I’m supposed to grovel. I don’t think like that. Because I’m not a person who throws my weight around, I don’t necessarily need people to throw their weight around with me. I like to think of us as partners in a particular moment until we find good partnership. So when I feel that people have been good partners, like Scott D’Amore, who’s been a good partner recently, I love it. I’m more than happy to bend over backwards to try to get Scott what he would need from our end of the street and hopefully he can do the same. Unfortunately, that’s not always been the case with everybody and that’s totally fine. Again, I don’t have a problem with adversity. But it does get a little weird sometimes when it’s this ‘who’s got the bigger dog on the block’ type of stuff. I just don’t see business that way. I think, ultimately, you want to make the best show for the fans.”