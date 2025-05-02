Billy Corgan Q&A Added To NWA Crockett Cup Pre-Show in Philadelphia

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that a pre-show Q&A with Billy Corgan is set for the NWA Crockett Cup on May 17.

William Patrick Corgan Crockett Cup Pre-Show Q & A

Meet NWA President William Patrick Corgan Prior to the 2025 Crockett Cup at a $20 Additional Fee.

May 17, 2025

Philadelphia, PA

***Paid Entry to the 2025 Crockett Cup Is Required***

This incredible $20 add-on ticket includes the following:

•Doors open at approximately 5:15PM EST for 6:00PM EST WPC Q & A.

•Limited to 100 tickets.

•Early entry into the Crockett Cup Live Event!

•Q & A with NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins’ own William Patrick Corgan (and special guest NWA talent!)

•Group Photo with WPC!

REMINDER: This ticket will NOT get you into the venue without paid admission to the 2025 Crockett Cup event. This is only an upgrade for the pre-Crockett Cup WPC Q & A on 5/17. Crockett Cup event ticket are REQUIRED!