Billy Gunn Isn’t ‘Sour’ About Not Being Part of DX Reunion, Talks Dynamic With The Acclaimed

Billy Gunn may not have been part of the DX reunion on Raw this month, but he understands why he wasn’t. The AEW star recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On the ‘Scissor Me, Daddy’ catchphrase: “Who knew this would become a phenomenon? This scissoring thing, that’s the wrestling business. You can’t pick and choose what people are going to be into. The ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’ shirt, at first people didn’t want them to be made. Now we can’t stop selling them.”

On his dynamic with The Acclaimed: “We jell so well together. We’re not trying to fight each other. DX was so good because everybody knew their spot and none of us were trying to jockey for position. It’s the same here. We fit together in The Acclaimed, and we’re focused on doing the best thing collectively for the group. The goal is to make this the best this can be, and I’m here to help them be the best they can be. I want them to have the same success I had.”

On not being part of the DX reunion on Raw: “Of course, I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company. It was a collective decision. I’m not putting it on anyone. I’m not sour about it. We’re two separate companies, and it just didn’t work out.”

On his sons’ progress in AEW: “I get to train with my boys, work with them, and watch them grow—I can’t put into words how cool that is. I love where they’re going now and what they’re doing. They need this time away from me to separate and grow. And they always ask my opinion. I like to hear their side of it first, then share mine. For me, it’s amazing.”