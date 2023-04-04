Billy Gunn On His Positive Mindset Now, Why He’s In the Best Shape Of His Life

Billy Gunn is enjoying life and feeling good, and he chalks that up to enjoying what he’s doing as of late. The AEW star spoke with Chris Van Vliet at WrestleCon and talked about his mindset and his physical condition, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On having a positive energy now: “I don’t know like, because I love what I do. I mean how can you not enjoy what I do right now. I’m just having so — I mean, with the boys — my real kids and then my new adopted kids — I mean it’s just, right when I think I’m about to get out, I just switch and go somewhere else. And it’s like, ‘God why do people like me?'”

On being in better shape now than in WWE: “I am, only because I put effort into it now. It’s like a lifestyle for me. So people don’t like — it’s never an easy question when they ask me, like, ‘What do you do?’ I go ‘It’s just a lifestyle. It’s not your lifestyle, it’s my lifestyle.’ So my lifestyle is what I enjoy. I love doing this nutrition stuff, I love playing with my workout stuff. Of course Mike, I talk about bad about him, but he’s awesome because he helps me with all my stuff. He got me to where I need to get to, and I’m just happy.

“I needed an outlet besides wrestling, because it just consumed everything that I did. So, a few years ago, when I kind of wanted to start doing shows and kind of get into what this is about instead of just eating everything that was in front of me and just go lift heavy weights and go ‘I’m good, I’m a bodybuilder now!’ It’s like, no, there’s way more into it than that.”

