Billy Gunn Weighs In On How His Role In AEW Has Changed Since He Started There

Billy Gunn began in AEW as a coach but found a role as an on-screen star once again, something he reflected on in a new interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about his role in AEW, noting that he doesn’t have a plan for retirement right now. You can see highlights from his comments below, per Wrestling Inc):

On the evolution of his role there: “When I started with AEW, I was supposed to be a coach…The next thing I know, I’m working every show and then do some stuff with the kids. I love to coach so I was doing that and then all of the sudden…I’m right back in the mix doing the trios stuff…I’m not a guy that retires. I’m just not…I wouldn’t because it would drive me nuts.”

On enjoying not getting too comfortable with his spot: “Just when I think I’m [on cruise control] then all the sudden I’m in 100-mile-an-hour mode again.”