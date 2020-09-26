wrestling / News
WWE News: Billy Kidman Returns to Work as Producer, WWE Now Looks at Clash of Champion Matches
September 25, 2020
– Billy Kidman is back to work behind the scenes for WWE for the first time since April. PWInsider has confirmed that Kidman was at Friday’s episode of Smackdown working as a producer.
Kidman was furloughed back in April as part of WWE’s pandemic cuts, but returned to his duties this week.
– A new WWE Now video looks at the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship matches for Clash of Champions and the historical significance for competitors Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso:
