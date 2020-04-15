wrestling / News
UPDATED: WWE Releases or Furloughs Producers Including Billy Kidman, Shawn Daivari, Lance Storm, Shane Helms, More
UPDATE: The PWInsider list of producers have been let go today by WWE has grown. In addition to the earlier list of names, the latest reported names who are now cut or “furloughed” by the promotion are Billy Kidman, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari Scott Armstrong, and Sarah Stock.
As noted earlier, more names might join the list later.
The updated list of all of today’s releases now stands at:
Billy Kidman (producer)
Pat Buck (producer)
Shawn Daivari (producer)
Scott Armstrong (producer)
Sarah Stock (producer)
Heath Slater
Kurt Angle (producer)
Shane Helms (producer)
Dave Finlay (producer)
Lance Storm (producer)
Mike Rotunda (producer)
Aiden English
Eric Young
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
EC3
Lio Rush
ORIGINAL: It looks like WWE Superstars aren’t the only people getting cut today by WWE. PWInsider reports that four producers for the company, former WWE Superstars Shane Shelms, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), Dave Finlay (aka Fit Finlay), and Lance Storm have all been let go as part of today’s WWE cutbacks.
Per the report, it’s likely additional names are going to be let go backstage later today. As noted, a number of wrestlers were let go from the roster earlier today, including Eric Young, Drake Maverick, EC3, and Lio Rush.
