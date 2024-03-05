BJ Whitmer Sentenced To House Arrest In Domestic Violence Case

BJ Whitmer was sentenced in his domestic violence case yesterday and will serve four months under house arrest. As reported, Whitmer was set for sentencing on Monday in relation to his arrested, on charges of strangulation and second-degree burglary in June of 2023, which resulted in his immediate termination from AEW where he was working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Whitmer was sentenced to 120 days of home incarceration.

According to court records, Whitmer will be required to complete a Batterer’s Intervention Program and will be subject to an Interpersonal Protective Order for the longest allowable time under the law. He will be under probation for five years.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.