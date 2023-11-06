wrestling / News

Blackpool Combat Club vs. David Finlay & KENTA Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

November 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Lonestar Shootout Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has added several matches to Lonestar Shootout including the Blackpool Combat Club vs. David Finlay & KENTA, plus more. The company announced that in addition to the aformentioned bout, a six-man tag team and eight-man tag team match have been added to the November 10th show. The eight-man tag match sees Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight battle the BULLET CLUB team of Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin. Meanwhile the six-man tag match will pit Atlantis, Tiger Mask & Mascara Dorada against Ultimo Guerrero, Rocky Romero & Hechicero.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Satoshi Kojima
* IWGP Women’shampionship Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* NEVER Openweighthampionship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Trent Beretta
* NJPW World TVhampionship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mike Bailey
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Teamhampionship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Westoast Wreckingrew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* Mistico vs. TJP
* Toru Yano vs. Joey Janela
* Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. David Finlay & KENTA
* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Alex Cughlin
* Atlantis, Tiger Mask & Mascara Dorada vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Rocky Romero & Hechicero
* Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor

