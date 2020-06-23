Bobby Cruise Signs New Ring of Honor Contract

– The Voice of Ring of Honor will be staying in the company for the time being. Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that ring announcer Bobby Cruise will be staying in the company after signing a new contract. He first debuted in ROH back in 2003. You can see the full announcement on his re-signing with the company below:

‘THE VOICE OF ROH’ BOBBY CRUISE SIGNS NEW CONTRACT

The distinctive voice of ring announcer Bobby Cruise will continue to be heard by Honor Nation.

Rightfully known as “The Voice of Ring of Honor,” Cruise has signed a new contract to remain with ROH.

The Boston native began his ring announcing career in 1994 on the New England independent wrestling scene. He made his ROH debut in 2003 as Steve Corino’s personal ring announcer before transitioning into his role as ROH’s lead ring announcer.