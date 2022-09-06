Bobby Fish Challenges CM Punk to a Kickboxing Fight

– During the latest edition of his Undisputed podcast, former AEW wrestler Bobby Fish confirmed his free agency status, and he also challenged CM Punk to a kickboxing fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bobby Fish on wanting permission from Tony Khan to do a kickboxing fight: “Truth be told, since May, I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me no less than five times to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight. It was actually something that I talked with other people in the company about, but I could never nail Tony down. In Tony’s defense, he’s a busy man, especially on TV days. It is what it is. I wanted permission to do a fight. I couldn’t get there with Tony. Now, it’s no secret, I don’t need anyone’s permission at this point.”

His reaction to an altercation to CM Punk getting into a fight with The Young Bucks after All Out: “I’ll indulge. Let’s just make this a formal invitation to Phil [CM Punk]. I’m down. If that’s the direction he wants to go, he can pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago. It can be boxing, kickboxing, MMA. We can do this bare knuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, the place, let’s make it official. Phil, let’s f***ing go!”

On CM Punk’s kicks: “They’re atrocious. You heard on the sheets, he came out throwing haymakers, he didn’t come out throwing kicks. He ain’t hitting anybody with those.”