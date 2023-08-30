– During this week’s edition of The Undisputed Podcast, former AEW wrestler Bobby Fish weighed in on the latest drama involving CM Punk at AEW All In last Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bobby Fish on this latest incident involving CM Punk: “I said my piece one time, way back when, and I caught nothing but flack for it. All it was for me was, if you’re looking to fight everybody, you don’t have to go very far if I’m there, and I was there for a year. I’d be happy to indulge the man. At my age, dare I say at his age, is that what two grown men should be doing? No, probably not, but he’s running around trying to fight Dylan McKay’s [Luke Perry’s character on 90210] kid. That makes you kind of a bully, but you can’t fight. Not sure you can be a bully if you can’t fight. It is what it is. It’s pro wrestling, you can do whatever you want.”

On the idea that the whole thing could be a work: “I’d be so impressed and be so happy. It’d be awesome. I’d be down for it.”

Fish had his own issues backstage with CM Punk following their match in October 2021. Punk and Perry were both reportedly suspended following the incident at AEW All In.