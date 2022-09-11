wrestling / News
More On Backstage Heat Between CM Punk and Bobby Fish
As he’s indicated in several different interviews this week, as well as his own podcast, Bobby Fish doesn’t like CM Punk. He’s called him a variety of names and criticized him for using KENTA’s finisher.
Fightful Select reports that several people indicated that the issues stem from a match the two had in October 2021. At the time, Fish either kicked out of Punk’s finish right at three or tried to kick out after he hit the Go to Sleep. Punk was not happy about that and that was led to the two having heat with one another. Several people who were backstage at the time said they were confused about why Fish did it, knowing it wouldn’t go over well. A veteran said that Punk took a long time to pin Fish after the move, but that he was selling for Fish when he did it.
After the incident, there hadn’t been a lot of communication between the two parties.
More Trending Stories
- Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
- Claudio Castagnoli Says Chris Jericho Suggested Swing Spot On Cage in Blood & Guts, Recalls Jericho’s Reaction During Spot
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase