Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Is ‘Unlikable’, Defends Tony Khan

Bobby Fish recently spoke with Joey G. for Wrestling Headlines and discussed the now infamous CM Punk – AEW All Out media scrum, Tony Khan’s reaction, and whether he sensed any tension in the AEW locker room. Highlights from his interview are below.

On if he sensed any tension brewing in the AEW locker room during his time there: “That will be hard for me to comment on because I was not in the locker room the last couple months that I was there. And since they had booked the the angle, we had an angle going forward. And then they changed gears and decided to book the injury angle with me and Darby. You know, I let them know like, ‘Hey, I’m off in two weeks, four weeks, because I’m getting married and we’re going on our honeymoon.’ It was like they had lost track of that. So they booked this injury angle. So now I’m off TV for like a month. When I did come back then the injury happened with Kyle and Cole. I pitched ideas for myself individually, those didn’t come to fruition. So, you know, I really wasn’t in that locker room the last month and a half air prior to that, I will say no, I didn’t feel like there was anything brewing. I think you know, track record would prove that anytime anyone is separated in the locker room, you know, and now there were definitely certain people within the company who had their own locker room. The people that you mentioned before involved in the altercation, or whatever it was, they all had their own separate locker. I don’t know, it’s just kind of my feeling that once you separate yourself from the boys, can you really be considered one of the boys? And, you know, I might be in the minority. I might be in the majority. I don’t know. But I know that like the separation always felt a little bit weird to me. But it was what it was, as far as anything brewing between them. I never picked anything up. But Phil just has a way about him. That is you know, to me unlikable.”

On Tony Khan getting caught off guard by CM Punk’s comments: “I would think so. I don’t know how it can’t but at the same time in Tony’s defense, I’m sure it caught him off guard too. How many times in our in our lives are we not necessarily prepared for something unexpected and then you do become that deer in the headlights for a little while and you’re trying to process and you’re trying to do it as quickly as you can but sometimes, you don’t. You just you can’t make up your mind, you’re indecisive, and then you just, you don’t decide to do anything. It’s actually pretty interesting. The match that I had with punk where things got wonky at the end of that match with the kickout on the GTS, which isn’t even his move.”

On the odd ending to his match against CM Punk on Dynamite: “The match that I had with punk where things got wonky at the end of that match with the kickout on the GTS, which isn’t even his move.You know, and I, that’s me being given into my desire to be a little bit petty in that regard. It’s KENTA’s move and you didn’t even have the decency to change the name. But regarding the confusion, at the end of our match, was the fact that he did what’s called the office or an iggy. This is some inside baseball stuff here. But he did that before the three count was over. And so now having been in the business for a long time, I recognize what that is, and having done it myself to somebody to say, in our own way. Whatever, you know, ‘Good match.’ He did it before the three count was over. So that’s also a way to alert your opponent that “Hey let’s change something.” In that moment, I can liken it to what Tony Khan might have been feeling when he’s going off on the EVPs, cetera, et cetera. You don’t know what to do. And in that moment, I know for myself, like I had to make a split second decision.I couldn’t weigh out, you know, this or that I had to either kick out or not kick out or lose the moment forever. So I kicked out and it was whatever it was. The only reason I bring it up is just because we’re talking about it. And I do want to be, I do want to extend some grace to Tony, in that regard. Just because I’ve been there. To be caught in that position, like he, he definitely should have reacted differently. And Hunter or Vince McMahon would have potentially folded Phil like a wet nap in that moment, which is probably the right reaction, but in Tony’s defense, like, you know, that might just not be his like personality, really. So here he is in this moment, and he’s just hitched the car of his company to the back of this guy, given him not only a lot of money, but a lot of trust, etc, etc. And you’re like, you’re kind of shitting all over that right next to me. Just a sucky position for everyone.”