Bobby Fish Calls CM Punk a ‘C*nt’ & ‘Scumbag’, Says He Stole Kenta’s Finishing Move

In an interview with Ten Count, Bobby Fish discussed CM Punk, saying he acted like a “c*nt” after their October 27th AEW Dynamite match and added that Punk stole Kenta’s Go 2 Sleep finisher. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how Punk acted like a “c*nt” after their match: “Interestingly enough, there was a little bit of whatever in the match that he and I had, and then Phil was really, I don’t know what kind of language I can use here, after the match was a c*nt. And frankly, as a martial artist, I went out and laid my shoulders down for you, you should be grateful that I did, because on national TV, if I decided I wanted to haku your ass, I could of, because you’re that little bit of threat in my world, and I’m not Jon Jones, or Anderson Silva, but I’ve been doing martial arts since I was young and I can handle myself enough that I can fold you like a wet nap, Phil Brooks. So for you to be c*nty afterwards for a mistake that you made, it doesn’t wear well.”

On how Punk stole his Go 2 Sleep finisher from Kenta: “Not to mention the move that he finished me with, it’s not even his finish, it was Kenta’s. Phil, you took a man’s finishing move, which anybody knows pro-wrestling knows that’s kind of fucked up, and you weren’t even decent enough to change the name. So yeah, it goes back, it wasn’t a challenge, it was an invitation, like Phil, if you want to throw hands with the Young Bucks and with people who, they are on a short list of people who are my friends when it comes to this business, I’m happy to oblige. I wasn’t there so I don’t know exactly what went on, but if you’re feeling froggy man, let’s jump together.”

On how Punk was a scumbag at the AEW All Out media scrum: “Phil kind of showed the world the scumbag he can be. Maybe he’s not that scumbag everyday, but I guess we all got a little bit of scumbag in us and some of us do a better job of controlling it than others.”

“I mean he called Colt Cabana’s mother out by name, common dude, we don’t need that. Nobody needs to know that her name is, I don’t even know what it was, Marsha maybe. Nobody needs to know that. Nobody needs to know that. And there was a time when you and Cabana were friends. What a dirty ass thing to do.”

